Girl Caught Eating Cement from Neighbor’s Wall; Shocking Video Goes Viral

A bizzare video has surfaced online showing a young girl allegedly digging into a neighbour’s wall and eating cement, triggering widespread alarm and concern across social media platforms.

The footage, believed to have been recorded in a residential neighbourhood, has rapidly gone viral, drawing thousands of reactions and raising important questions about the girl’s wellbeing.

In the clip, the girl can be seen using her bare hands to scrape off cement from the wall before placing it directly into her mouth. The act, carried out with apparent calm and without hesitation, has left viewers both stunned and concerned.

While the video initially generated a wave of disbelief and morbid curiosity, health professionals and commentators have since pointed to a possible explanation pica, a rare and serious eating disorder.

Individuals with pica develop compulsive cravings for non-edible substances such as dirt, chalk, hair, paper, and in rare cases, even cement. The condition is often linked to nutritional deficiencies, chronic psychological stress, or underlying mental health issues.

Medical experts have emphasized that such behaviour should not be dismissed or ridiculed. “What might look bizarre or amusing on the surface may actually be a cry for help,” one health professional noted in an online discussion. Pica, if left untreated, can pose serious health risks due to ingestion of toxic or harmful materials.

Although the identity and location of the girl in the video remain unverified, calls have grown louder for her guardians or local authorities to intervene and ensure she receives medical evaluation and care. Many users online have also urged the public to show empathy rather than mockery in response to such incidents.