'Go Back to Your F**king Country': Man's Racist Abuse Against Indian Worker in Canada Caught On Cam | WATCH | Image: X

Viral News: In a shocking incident, a man in Canada hurled racial abuse at an Indian worker at an eatery in Oakville. A video of the incident quickly went viral on the social media, sparking outrage among users.

The incident happened at an outlet of McDonald's. In the video, the man was seen passing derogatory remarks against the Indian worker.

He was heard saying, "Go back to your f****ng country, you st****ng as***le Indian."

When the woman recording the incident confronted the man for his act, he became agitated and aggressive. Other men present at the eatery were seen trying to get hold of him in an attempt to stop him.

Advertisement

Netizens' Reaction

Netizens have condemned the act of racism against Indians.

One user wrote, "This kid is about to learn that actions have consequences."

Advertisement

The second user said, “Time has come to kick out racists from Canada.”

The third user, condemning this behaviour, said, “Kids just say the most offensive things they can. I don’t know if it’s true racism or just entitled kids trying to be edge lords.”

Increasing Incidents of Racism Against Indians Abroad

In the past few years, there have been multiple incidents of racial abuse against Indians abroad.

A few months ago, three young men at Lansdowne Place Mall in Peterborough, Ontario, were filmed harassing an Indian couple in a similar way telling them, “Go back to your country”.

In another recent incident, Hardeep Grewal, an Indian-origin lawmaker in Ontario, was targeted by strangers who hurled hateful comments at him, with one yelling, “Hey, turban head, go home,” and another shouting, “You all should die.”

In September this year, an incident of racial violence against an Indian man surfaced in the United States. The victim, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, was brutally attacked and killed at a motel in Dallas. Nagamallaiah, 50, was beheaded in front of his wife and son following an argument with the attacker.