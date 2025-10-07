Amid Rising Hate Crimes Against Indians in US, Here's a List of Incidents of Violence in 2025 | Image: Republic

The recent attacks on Indians in the US, including the killings of 28-year-old Chandrashekar Pole, a student pursuing higher education, and 50-year-old motel owner Rakesh Patel in Pittsburgh, have caused widespread alarm. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of Indians in America, sparking outrage among the Indian community both in the US and in India.

Given the perceived increase in crimes against Indians in the US, it is important to examine the nature of these crimes and review recent violence to understand the pattern of targeted attacks.

1. September 2025: An Indian-origin man, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, was brutally attacked and killed at a motel in Dallas. Nagamallaiah, 50, was beheaded in front of his wife and son following an argument with the attacker.

2. September 2025: An Indian man, Kapil, was shot dead in California, USA, after he allegedly stopped another man from urinating in public. The victim, 26, hailed from Barah Kala village in Jind district, Haryana. After being shot, Kapil collapsed on the street and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

3. February 2025: An Indian-American executive died in Virginia, USA, after suffering grievous injuries from being hit in the head during an argument outside a restaurant in Washington. The man, identified as Vivek Taneja, was at a Japanese restaurant when the incident occurred.

4. March 2025: A father-daughter duo from Gujarat were shot dead in the USA by a man waiting to buy alcohol from their store. Pradeepbhai Patel, 56, and his daughter, Urmi, 26, were reportedly shot by an African-American man while opening their store in Virginia, USA. According to the victims' family, the attacker waited near the store all night and, upon seeing them, demanded to know why the store had been closed.

5. October 2025: A student from Rangareddy, Telangana, was reportedly shot dead in Texas, USA, by an unidentified assailant on Saturday. The victim, Pole Chandrashekhar, 28, was a resident of LB Nagar, Rangareddy. He had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in India and was pursuing higher studies in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Dallas. He was working part-time at a gas station when the incident occurred.

6. October 2025: A motel owner from Pittsburgh, Rakesh Patel, was shot dead following a dispute with an African-American man identified as 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West. CCTV footage showed West shooting Patel after Patel asked if everything was alright. Surveillance footage, now circulating in local media, shows Patel calmly stepping out of the motel to check on a disturbance before being fatally shot in the head. According to reports, just before killing Patel, West shot a woman, believed to be his companion, in the neck while she was sitting in a car with a child. The woman’s condition is said to be critical. According to the criminal complaint and footage reviewed by police, Patel, 50, originally from Rayam village in Bardoli, Gujarat, walked out after hearing a commotion in the motel’s parking lot on October 3, 2025. The video shows him approaching the armed suspect and asking, “Are you alright, bud?” Moments later, West raised his gun and shot Patel at point-blank range. Police said Patel died on the spot.

7. September 2025: A 30-year-old Indian techie, Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Telangana, was shot and killed by police in California, USA. His family was informed about the incident two weeks after it occurred.

8. March 2025: A classical dancer from Kolkata, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St. Louis, Missouri. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

Rising Concerns Over Safety of Indians in the United States

The safety of Indian nationals in the United States has become a growing concern, highlighted by a recent and disturbing trend of increasing crimes and incidents of racial discrimination. Individuals across various professions, including students, tech workers, business owners, and artists, are reportedly feeling increasingly vulnerable to violence.

A number of recent deaths, many involving gun violence, have garnered international attention. These tragic events underscore the serious safety issues facing Indian citizens living abroad.

Racial Profiling and Discrimination

A widely circulated social media video showed a particularly egregious instance of racial profiling and harassment. The clip featured an American man confronting a man of Indian descent, aggressively questioning his presence in the U.S. and demanding he "go back to India."

The man is heard stating, "I don't like you guys here. There are too many of you guys here. Indians! You guys are flooding all the white countries. I am tired of it. Americans are sick of this sh**. I want you to go back to India."

Public and Community Response

The incidents have sparked significant commentary online, reflecting a mix of anger and analysis from the community:

Perceived Threat and Insecurity: One perspective suggests the aggression stems from insecurity and intimidation, arguing that Americans are "intimidated by Indians" and their talent, viewing them as a "threat."

Challenging the Premise of Ownership: Another common response challenged the aggressor's authority, questioning his right to demand anyone leave the country and refuting the assertion that the U.S. is exclusively a "white country," asserting its belonging to diverse groups, including Native Americans ("red Indians").