Updated 22 January 2026 at 22:20 IST
'This Is Serious!': Why Gavin Newsom Brought 'Trump' Knee Pads To WEF In Davos
California Governor Gavin Newsom brought knee pads to the World Economic Forum (WEF) to mock global leaders and corporate executives whom he accused of 'kneeling' or 'rolling over' for US President Donald Trump.
- World News
- 2 min read
Davos: California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday brought knee pads to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in a symbolic gesture aimed at mocking global leaders and corporate executives whom he accused of 'kneeling' or 'rolling over' for US President Donald Trump.
Newson held the red-coloured knee pads on stage at the WEF and stated that they are for leaders "selling out" to the Trump administration. Showcasing the pads that bore Trump's signature, Newson said, "They are the new Trump signature series knee pad…They are available online…and in bulk too.”
As the audience burst into laughter and a round of applause, Newson smiled and noted, “This is a serious moment.”
"The last round of knee pads sold out, just as our law firms are selling out. Many American universities are selling out, and yes, many corporate leaders are selling out to this administration," he added. The pads are available for purchase for $100 on a website created by him.
Advertisement
The website states that the pads is “for all your groveling to Trump needs”. It added, “For the low low price of your soul…Purchase is a donation to Campaign for Democracy.”
This comes a day after Newson called those who capitulate to Trump "pathetic". He had said, “ I should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders.” “You mate with him or he devours you…You need to stand up to it…They need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united," he added.
Advertisement
Earlier, Newsom mocked Trump for accepting the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, who ‘gifted’ the prestigious medal to Trump. In a sarcastic post on X, Newsom’s Press Office said that the Governor awarded the “California Peace Prize” to Trump in honour of him completing one full year in office. “Please join us in congratulating Daddy’s Little Helper!” the post read. Newsom's office also shared a picture in which Trump was portrayed as a toddler and was seen accepting a trophy from Newsom.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 22 January 2026 at 22:20 IST