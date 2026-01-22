'This Is Serious!': Why Gavin Newsom Brought 'Trump' Knee Pads To WEF In Davos

Davos: California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday brought knee pads to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in a symbolic gesture aimed at mocking global leaders and corporate executives whom he accused of 'kneeling' or 'rolling over' for US President Donald Trump.

Newson held the red-coloured knee pads on stage at the WEF and stated that they are for leaders "selling out" to the Trump administration. Showcasing the pads that bore Trump's signature, Newson said, "They are the new Trump signature series knee pad…They are available online…and in bulk too.”

As the audience burst into laughter and a round of applause, Newson smiled and noted, “This is a serious moment.”

"The last round of knee pads sold out, just as our law firms are selling out. Many American universities are selling out, and yes, many corporate leaders are selling out to this administration," he added. The pads are available for purchase for $100 on a website created by him.

Advertisement

The website states that the pads is “for all your groveling to Trump needs”. It added, “For the low low price of your soul…Purchase is a donation to Campaign for Democracy.”

This comes a day after Newson called those who capitulate to Trump "pathetic". He had said, “ I should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders.” “You mate with him or he devours you…You need to stand up to it…They need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united," he added.

Advertisement