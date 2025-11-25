'Goddess Instructed Me': Mumbai Priest Dresses Up Kaali Mata as 'Mother Mary', Video Sparks Outrage

Chembur, Maharashtra: A video circulating online showing Hindu Goddess Kaali statue clothed in a manner that resembles the image of Mother Mary, has sparked widespread outrage.

There was a huge uproar over the matter after devotees visiting the Kaali Maata temple witnessed it.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a shrine in the Chembur–Vashi Naka region. Visitors were left perplexed, trying to comprehend how the statue in the sanctum sanctorum had come to be decorated in a different manner. Soon after, a video from the location began circulating on social media, showing what had actually happened inside the temple premises. The video has gone viral on social media leading to debates and discussions on the matter among netizens.

Idol Dressed as 'Mother Mary'

As per reports, the incident came to light when villagers gathered for usual darshan and saw the idol which appeared to cradle a baby resembling Mother Mary holding baby Jesus. Locals also saw the idol wearing a bright yellow costume with a crown. Taken by surprise, many locals went to Ramesh, the priest, to question him regarding the matter.

The priest allegedly stated that Kaali Maata had appeared in his dream and instructed him to "give her the form of Mother Mary." This answer shocked some villagers, while others thought there was more to the tale. The priest was allegedly paid to perform the deed, according to locals.

An FIR has been registered against the priest, according to reports.

The Social Media Post:

Temple video sparks backlash online

Netizens have reacted sharply to the incident.

A netizen posted a video on Instagram that a tourist took inside the temple saying, “Yaha ek Kaali Mata ka mandir banaya gaya tha,…Isko dekho woh Christian missionary log kya karke rakhe hain yaha par dekhiye. This is the temple of Kaali Mata. Bhagwan ko bhi cross phena kar rakhe hai".

Another Instagram user commented, "The god has even been forced to wear a crucifix".

As the clip continued to circulate, the outrage grew. Many viewers expressed shock at seeing a revered Hindu deity presented in such a form, and they felt the act had crossed a line.

Along with expressing anger, many users called for strict steps to be taken against the priest.

A third user commented, “How do people even come up with such ideas?"