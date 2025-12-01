Gol Gappa-1, Humans-0: UP Woman Jaws Shut Open Trying to Take A Big Bite of the Spicy Treat

The undisputed king of Indian street food, the humble gol gappa, that usually sparks joy, triggered a medical emergency as a woman got her jaws locked trying to devour the spicy, crunchy treat.

Inkala Devi, who is a resident of Auraiya, UP, had gone to a hospital on Sunday where one of her relatives had been scheduled to deliver the baby. As the family gathered, the kids insisted on having a snack and Inkala Devi joined them to munch on some gol gappas.

The incident occurred when Inkala Devi attempted to eat a particularly large golgappa in a single, ambitious bite. The result was immediate and painful – she dislocated her jaw, leaving her mouth jammed wide open and unable to close.

The family of the woman quickly rushed her to the local clinic, but the doctors were unable to remedy the situation and ultimately referred the distressed woman to a bigger medical facility that offers specialized treatment.

Netizens, expectedly, found the incident hilarious, turning the medical misadventure into a moment of viral comedy.with users leaving varied comments on posts reporting the situation. One user wrote, “Nothing can compete with love 4 golgappas,” another quipped, “My biggest fear”.

Some users have also expressed disappointment at the doctors not being able to perform what is supposedly a simple procedure to align the jaw. While her jaw has been aligned now, family reports that she is still in pain and recovering from the situation.



