Maharashtra Woman Who Married Boyfriend’s Corpse Claims Local Cops Encouraged Her Brother for Murder

The 21-year-old Aanchal Mamidwar from Maharashtra’s Nanded, who recently made headlines for marrying the corpse of her deceased boyfriend, has now made serious allegations against local cops in a strange turn of events.

Speaking to the media, Aanchal claimed that a local cop encouraged his brother to kill her boyfriend Saksham Tate. She said her brother took her to the police station to file a false complaint against Saksham, but she refused. However, two local police officials told her brother that instead of coming to them, her brother, Himesh, should have taken matters into his own hand and killed Saksham, which he took up as a challenge and did exactly as the officers asked him to do.

While the police have not made any official statements about the allegations brought against the officials by Aanchal, they have confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

Caste-based honour killing?

On Monday, Aanchal garnered national attention for marrying her boyfriend Saksham’s corpse and vowing to live at his house as his widow. It was reported that the man was killed by Aanchal’s family as they disapproved of the relationship due to caste-based issues. The police has already arrested Aanchal’s brothers Himesh and Sohail as well as father Gajanan Mamidwar in the case.

Interestingly, Himesh, who has been accused of killing Saksham, was once close friends with him and it was through him that Aanchal met Saksham and the two fell in love.