'Gold Rush' Chinese Residents Dig for Gold Worth ₹12 Crore Washed Away in Flash Flood | WATCH

Chinese Residents Dig for ₹12 Crore in Gold That Is Washed Away in a Flash Of Flood | Image: X

China: In Wuqi County, in Shaanxi Province, China, twenty kilograms of gold and silver jewelry were washed away from a local store by an unexpected flash flood, which caused havoc.

The residents and store employees were left looking for the lost valuables after the event, which happened early on July 25.

Water rushed through the front entry and reached a height of more than one meter in a matter of minutes.

The jewelry business Laofengxiang was struck as employees arrived to start the day, according to reports.

Yet, the proprietor of the store, claims that employees had stayed overnight to keep watch and had neglected to put the jewelry in the safes.

All goods was still on display when flood warnings were issued that morning.

Ornaments, Cash Goes Missing

A strong current raced through the store, removing jewelry-filled trays and display cabinets. Cash, jewelry, and the safe are missing.

Gold necklaces, bangles, rings, earrings, pendants, diamond rings, jade pieces, and silver ornaments were among the lost items, according to reports.

Additionally gone was the store's safe, which had a sizable sum of cash, recycled gold, and new goods.

It is anticipated that the overall worth of the washed-away articles exceeds 10 million yuan (about Rs 12 crore) based on current market rates.

Recuperation Activities Following the flood, Ye's son Xiaoye stated that the family and store employees searched the region for two days.

They have recovered almost one kilogram of jewelry so far. Residents voluntarily returned a few items.

Is Anything Recovered?

Because of power disruptions during the flooding, the store's CCTV system was not operational and was unable to capture the occurrence.

Because of this, it has been challenging to determine who may have picked up the goods or how they were washed away.

Additionally, Xiaoye threatened legal action against the store if anyone was discovered purposefully keeping the misplaced jewelry.

According to the article, an inquiry into the issue has been started by local authorities, such as the Public Security Bureau and the Market Supervision Bureau.

Residents Help In Finding Missing Jewelry:

The locals look for missing jewelry in this area As soon as word got out, locals started flocking to the scene in the hopes of recovering misplaced objects.

People were seen sifting through the muck to find the items in pictures and videos that were posted online.

According to the article, some even conducted a thorough check using metal detectors.

"No one has come forward to return any items, but some residents reported seeing others picking up jewelry," Xiaoye stated.

He urged anyone who discovered jewelry to bring it back to the shop.