Canada Sets Conditions to Recognize Palestinian State in September, Israel Condemns Move as ‘Reward for Hamas’

Canada will formally recognize the State of Palestine in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday, becoming the third G7 country (after France and the United Kingdom) to take such decision. This is believed to be a strong signal of a major policy shift amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Carney stressed that the recognition will be conditional on the Palestinian Authority implementing democratic reforms, including the holding of national elections in 2026 without the participation of Hamas.

"The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable and it is rapidly deteriorating," Carney said on Wednesday.

Demands for Reform and Demilitarisation

Canada Prime Minister further demanded Palestinian Authority’s commitment to fundamentally reform its governance and to demilitarise. He also revealed that he had spoken earlier in the day with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to convey Canada’s conditions and intentions.

The Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah party, currently governs parts of the West Bank but has not held elections since 2006. Meanwhile, terror group Hamas continues to control the Gaza Strip.

What’s Behind Canada’s Decision?

Citing the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the unchecked expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Carney said the time had come for Canada to take a moral stand.

The Canadian announcement regarding Palestine follows the UK’s declaration on Tuesday that it would recognise the West Asian country in September if Israel fails to agree to a ceasefire and other conditions. France announced a similar plan last week.

In Canada, Carney came under increasing pressure to act on the same. Nearly 200 former Canadian diplomats and ambassadors signed an open letter this week urging the government to recognise Palestinian statehood. The letter condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

However, Carney dismissed all speculations that his decision was influenced by recent announcements from allies France and the UK. He said Canada made its own foreign policy decisions.

Backlash from Israel

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reacted strongly, calling the Canadian decision ‘a reward for Hamas’ and warning it would damage efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

Canada’s Conservative Party echoed

"Recognizing a Palestinian state in the aftermath of the October 7 terrorist atrocities sends the wrong message to the world," the opposition party of Canada said in a statement condemning the decision of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

How Will Recognization Help Palestine?

Although the recognition of Palestine is largely symbolic but it certainly carries geopolitical significance. The State of Palestine is recognized by 147 of 193 UN member states, but it lacks defined borders, a capital, or control over its full territory.