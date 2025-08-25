Government Debunks Fake News on Train Tickets: Here is the Truth

There is this wild rumour flying around- some random YouTube channel called a1studies1210 claims Indian Railways just stopped selling tickets. Yeah, right. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) jumped in quickly to ring a fake news alert on that.

Basically, the video was trying to scare people out, saying the Railways aren’t giving out tickets anymore. PIB fact-checked it and said that absolutely nothing has changed. You can still get your train tickets at the station or book them online at IRCTC.co.in, just like always.

Fake news spread like wildfire. Social media also has a huge part to play in this. The easy and free availability of these platforms throws open the doors for such fake news to easily and rapidly spread among common people.

In this case, someone has claimed that train tickets have stopped selling online or at the counter. It is worrying how fast fake news spreads these days. Authorities are begging folks not to get sucked in by some bogus thumbnail on YouTube. If you want real info about the trains, stick to official government updates and not random internet messages.

PIB's fact check group on X wrote- "According to the new rule of the Railway Ministry, train tickets have been discontinued, and now passengers will not get tickets. #PIBFactCheck This claim made in the video thumbnail of YouTube channel "a1studies1210" is #fake.”

It informs that the Railway Ministry has not issued any such order and that counter tickets are available at all railway stations. There is also a facility for e-ticket booking on the website http://irctc.co.in.