Groom Queues Up For SIR Verification, Bride Waits Outside In Flower-Decked SUV, Breaks Internet | Image: X

Birbhum: A young man was spotted in his wedding attire in a long queue on Monday at the Nanoor BDO office in Birham district.

The groom was attending a mandatory Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing; his bride waited in their floral-decorated car just outside the office.

The scene captured the "stress and strain" of responding to summons issued by the Election Commission in the state.

The groom, identified as Sheikh Kabir Akbar Rana, a resident of Khujutipara village, was scheduled to be married on Monday afternoon.

However, just three days before the ceremony, he received an urgent notice from the poll body.

The notice summoned him to the BDO office to verify his documents owing to a difference in the draft electoral rolls.

This process was not unique to the Rana but has been the fate of millions of residents across West Bengal who were called for physical verification.

The Choice: Marriage or Voting Rights

Faced with the possibility of having his name deleted from the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Rana decided he could not skip the hearing.

Dressed in a traditional sherwani, a sehra (headdress), and jewellery, he arrived at the hearing centre directly on his way to the wedding venue.

The difference in Rana’s file was particularly unusual; the official records reportedly claimed he had six brothers, whereas he is actually the only son in his family.

"I was worried that if I didn't show up, my family's documentation would be permanently flagged. I had no choice but to stop here first," Rana told local reporters while standing in the queue.

The most striking part of the entire episode wasn't the groom standing in the queue, but the bride waiting patiently for him in a flower-decked SUV parked just outside the government building.

As the clock ticked towards their wedding time, the bride silently witnessed the bureaucratic drama.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users have been quick to react, with the hashtag #SIRGroom trending across social media platforms.

"True dedication to democracy! Give this man a medal (and a fast-track pass)," wrote one user.

"This is the reality of Bengal in 2026, even the priest has to wait for the BDO," joked another.

Rana’s father, Alamgir Sheikh, was less amused than the internet. "We are happy it’s over, but no citizen should have to spend their wedding morning proving they exist to the government," he remarked.

After an hour-long wait, Rana’s documents were verified, and he was allowed to proceed.