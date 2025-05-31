'The Human Magnet': Iranian Man Breaks His Own Record, Balances 96 Spoons On His Body

Updated May 31st 2025, 15:26 IST
Iran: Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, better known as the "human magnet", has broken his own spoon-balancing record for the third time. He first claimed the "most spoons balanced on the body" record in 2021 with 85 spoons. Following this, he broke his record two years ago by balancing 88 spoons on his body and again this January with a new total of 96.
In the footage of his attempt, the man is seen standing topless while his assistant sets the spoons on his body. He holds as still as his assistant positions the spoons for maximum coverage. When the attempt was over, he celebrated by flexing his biceps.
Uploaded last week by the Guinness World Records official page on Instagram, the video has amassed more than one million views and has mixed reactions from the netizens, with some remarking on the unique talent and others questioning whether this stunt is staged.
Some comments from the post:
One user asked, “Did he get a magnet for a body?”
“Natural human magnet spotted.”
Someone in disbelief wrote, “How do people even come up with these kinds of records?”
Questioning the validity, one user said: “What if there was glue on the spoons or his body?”
In a conversation with Guinness World Records, he revealed that he had accidentally discovered his talent as a child, and has developed this ability to where it is now after multiple years of training.
He explains that he can stick anything on his body that he can touch and feel, believing that his ability works through the transfer of energy from him to the object. “I can transfer this energy I have in me to [the objects] as long as I can touch and feel them, I push myself then to focus as much as possible on the objects on my body, and that’s how I do it. I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them.", he said.
