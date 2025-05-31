'The Human Magnet': Iranian Man Breaks His Own Record, Balances 96 Spoons On His Body

Iran: Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, better known as the "human magnet", has broken his own spoon-balancing record for the third time. He first claimed the "most spoons balanced on the body" record in 2021 with 85 spoons. Following this, he broke his record two years ago by balancing 88 spoons on his body and again this January with a new total of 96.

In the footage of his attempt, the man is seen standing topless while his assistant sets the spoons on his body. He holds as still as his assistant positions the spoons for maximum coverage. When the attempt was over, he celebrated by flexing his biceps.

Internet Responds

Uploaded last week by the Guinness World Records official page on Instagram, the video has amassed more than one million views and has mixed reactions from the netizens, with some remarking on the unique talent and others questioning whether this stunt is staged.

Some comments from the post:

One user asked, “Did he get a magnet for a body?”

“Natural human magnet spotted.”

Someone in disbelief wrote, “How do people even come up with these kinds of records?”

Questioning the validity, one user said: “What if there was glue on the spoons or his body?”

Transfer of Energy

In a conversation with Guinness World Records, he revealed that he had accidentally discovered his talent as a child, and has developed this ability to where it is now after multiple years of training.