‘Pawesome Workspace’: Internet Is Impressed as Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever as Chief Happiness Officer

In a world of deadlines and Zoom calls one Hyderabad-based startup has found the ultimate cure for workplace stress.

Harvested Robotics, a tech startup from Hyderabad, just appointed a Golden Retriever as new Chief Happiness Officer (CHO) and the internet is obsessed.

The announcement came via LinkedIn, where co-founder Rahul Arepaka shared an adorable photo of Denver along with a caption, “Meet our newest hire, Denver — Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up. Also, we’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision. BTW He’s got the best perks in the company.”

A Fluffy Dose of Joy

Social media users were quick to react, flooding the comments with love and admiration.

"Indeed the best decision ever made!" one user wrote.

“What creativity and love for animals. Truly humbled and floored with this idea. Big salute to you, sir,” wrote one user.

“The cutest officer,” another commented.

One user said, "The workspace would simply be pawesome everyday"