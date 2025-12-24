Gujarat Businessman Blocks Traffic To Celebrate Son’s Birthday | Watch Video

A Surat-based businessman celebrating his son's birthday on a busy road in Gujarat has sparked widespread outrage and concern after he was seen bursting firecrackers in the middle of the traffic. The incident took place in Surat, shows a businessman trying to celebrate his son's birthday in a way to puts other road users at risk.

The incident was captured on camera and has since drawn attention on social media. The onlookers and viewers questioned his behaviour and whether that was allowed on a busy road, especially when people are stuck in traffic.

The footage, which shows the man disregarding the safety of passing motorists and pedestrians, has prompted serious questions about public safety and law enforcement on city roads.

The viral video shows Deepak Ijardar standing in the centre of a dark public road as an associate helps him ignite fireworks.

Despite the constant blare of horns from frustrated commuters, Ijardar remains unbothered by the growing traffic jam. In one striking scene, he holds two large firework fountains aloft, sending showers of sparks and thick smoke into the air just inches away from moving vehicles.

The footage highlights a complete lack of safety precautions, with the businessman treating the active thoroughfare like a private courtyard.

When confronted, Ijardar was dismissive, reportedly asking, “I am a celebrity. What serious crime did I commit if I stopped you for five minutes?” Following the widespread circulation of the video, authorities at the Dumas Police Station in Surat investigated the matter.

The incident, which occurred near the Sultanabad village post office, led Police Inspector N. V. Bharwad to register a case against Deepak Ijardar.

The accused has been arrested under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the unauthorised use of firecrackers on a public thoroughfare and for obstructing traffic.

Meanwhile, social media platforms remain flooded with criticism, as citizens continue to call for a strict penalty to deter such behaviour.

A person commented, “Nothing is going to happen like this. Apologising post will not come."

Another wrote, “Bhaiya Inka Bhi Before and After Wala Video aana chaiye….Kisi ke sath bhed bhao nahi hona chaiye…"