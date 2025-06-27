Gujarat Man Joins Virtual Court Session From Toilet, Flushes All Decorum Down the Drain | Video

Gujarat: An 'indecent' act of a man, from June 20, has shocked the internet beyond the usual limit. The man was seen attending a virtual court hearing from his toilet while relieving himself. The event has people sarcastically questioning how uniquely he committed ‘contempt of court’ without even being there physically.

The incident happened before Justice Nirzar S Desai, who saw the man in his toilet nonchalantly relieving himself while also being present in the virtual session of the Gujarat High Court.

Everything On Live

The man had logged in as ‘Sarmad Battery’ with Bluetooth earphones plugged in. He first appears close up when the background seems pretty normal, but in a shocking, more than hilarious turn of events, he places his phone at a lower level, somewhere in his toilet which reveals he sitting in on a toilet seat and relieving himself.

The man flushes the toilet, cleans himself and puts on his pants before leaving the washroom, all while being in the virtual court hearing.

According to reports, the man appears on screen later in a different room. He was a respondent in a case to quash a First Information Report (FIR).

Court Sessions Turning Into Bizarre Events

Such indecent acts might seem like a rare occurrence but are strangely not. In March, the Gujarat High Court fined a man Rs 2 lakh and sentenced him to community service for joining the court proceedings from a lavatory, much like the case above.