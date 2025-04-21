Gurugram: Biker Thrashed With Baseball Bat, Bike Smashed, Disturbing Video Emerges

Gurugram/viral video: A video doing the rounds on social media shows a biker being brutally assaulted by a group of people. The video, which has since gone viral, shows a group of men attacking the biker and smashing his motorcycle in broad daylight, in a fit of rage.

Biker Assaulted Viral Video

The incident is said to be of road rage on the Delhi-Gurugram Dwarka Expressway. According to reports, the biker was followed by a group of men in a black Scorpio car. The situation escalated when the men stopped the biker at the Basai Village flyover and began attacking him with baseball bats. The video also shows the biker pleading for mercy, but the attackers continued their assault, even targeting his motorcycle with full force.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with curious onlookers gathering but failing to intervene. The Gurugram police have registered the case, but no one has been arrested so far.

The entire act of brutality and hooliganism recorded on the camera mounted on the bike, as well as footage of goons thrashing the bike, has surfaced on social media.

This is not an isolated incident, as many such cases have happened in the past and gone unnoticed with no proper investigation by the police. Such youngsters in Gurugram can often be seen doing stunts, making reels and breaking traffic rules on highways.