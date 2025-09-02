The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri Urges CM Mamata Banerjee Not To Ban Film On 'Hindu Genocide' In West Bengal | Watch

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files received some backlash in West Bengal pre-release. Several protesters disrupted the trailer launch of the film in Kolkata on August 16. Ahead of the film's release on September 5, the filmmaker took to his social media account to share an emotional video urging the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, to let the film release in the state without any hurdles.

On September 2, the director shared his concerns about exhibitors feeling ‘political pressure’ while sharing screening The Bengal Files in their theatres. In the video the director shared, “Theatre owners are telling me that even if it is not banned, they have so much political pressure that they will have to pay a high price to show it. And that's why they are afraid to show it. The workers of your party are also asking to ban this film. That's why I request you, to release this film in West Bengal peacefully.”

He also requested Mamata Banerjee to ensure the peaceful release of the film, as she is constitutionally bound by oath. He added, “CBFC has passed this film, which is a constitutional body. That's why it is your constitutional duty to release this film in peace.” He further argued that the subject of the film narrates the pivotal chapter of Direct Action Day and ‘Hindu genocide’, which remains largely unknown. He said, “There is a most horrific and painful chapter in it, of Bengal, where there was a Hindu genocide like Direct Action Day and Noakhali. And if that had not happened, then perhaps India would not have been divided. But all this was forgotten. Or maybe it was hidden.”



Vivek Agnihotri further told the Chief Minister, "If you think beyond the political sphere, like a true Indian, a true Bengali, then you will not ban this film. You will salute it. When films about Muslim, Christian, Dalit, or women's persecution can be made, then why not the darkest chapter of Hindu history, the darkest chapter of Hindu genocide?"

Making the case for The Bengal Files, Vivek Agnihotri concluded, "So I appeal to you, please do not ban this film. Watch this film, understand it, debate it, but do not hide the truth. If we do not tell the story of Direct Action Day and Noakhali, then who will? If we do not say it now, then when will we say it? Still, if you feel that telling the truth about Hindu history, Hindu genocide, is a sin in India, then yes, I am a sinner. You can punish me as you wish."



