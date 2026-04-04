'Had to Change My Seat': Influencer Urvi Kothari Flags Passenger's 'Creepy' Mid-Air Behaviour | WATCH

New Delhi: Actress and content creator Urvi Kothari sparked a debate online after sharing a video alleging uncomfortable behaviour by a fellow passenger during a flight.

The clip, now going viral, has raised questions around in-flight safety, passenger conduct and how such complaints are handled. Taking to Instagram, Urvi shared the video with a caption highlighting her discomfort.

“This is why women are always alert. Even on a plane… imagine feeling unsafe even in the sky,” she wrote.

In the video, she is seen seated on a flight while a passenger sitting behind her repeatedly places his hand on her seat, making her visibly uneasy.

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According to Urvi, she immediately informed the cabin crew, who spoke to the passenger. However, the behaviour allegedly continued. Explaining the situation, she said she realised the man was touching her seat when she physically felt it.

“I informed the cabin crew and they spoke to him, but despite that he kept holding the seat. I realised it when I felt the touch.”

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She further added that the situation escalated when the passenger allegedly placed his foot on her armrest.

“When he put his foot on my armrest, that was the limit. I was literally sitting on half my seat,” she added.

She eventually changed her seat to avoid further discomfort.

'Even in the sky, women don’t feel safe’: Internet reacts

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users backing Urvi and calling out the behaviour as inappropriate, while some others questioned her response.

One wrote, "Poke him with a safety pin😂. Works every time.”

Second said, “I am 200% sure it's an uncle but not a boy...”

Another commented, "Next time ask some hot water and throw it...and actually like oops...and be nonchalant...”

Fourth user said, "I don’t understand why does he have to hold the front seat like that. WTF he’s doing !!??? So creepy.”

Fifth showed her support and wrote, "Personally I feel safe around 18 to 23 old boys than 40 years old men”

However, not everyone agreed.

Some users commented, "You can post this but you can’t even raise your voice for yourself?”