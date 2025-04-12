Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images and Messages to Share | Image: Shutterstock

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti, observed on the full moon day of the Chaitra month, commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman an embodiment of strength, devotion, and courage.

In 2025, Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 12. Devotees across the country celebrate with deep devotion, observing fasts, offering prayers, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa to elevate their spiritual connection. Temples are adorned with flowers, and bhajans fill the air, creating an atmosphere full of colour, devotion, and celebration.

Families and friends get together for bhajans and kirtans or organise Sundarkaand in honour of Hanuman ji on this day, to seek his blessings for strength and protection.

To add more meaning to this auspicious day, here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Best Hanuman Jayanti Wishes

May Lord Hanuman bless you with health, wealth, wisdom, and strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wishing you a Hanuman Jayanti full of devotion, courage, and inner peace.

On this auspicious day, may Bajrangbali remove all your worries and fill your life with positivity.

Let Hanuman Ji guide you through challenges and grant you the courage to face life’s battles. Jai Hanuman!

May your life be filled with the same faith, strength, and devotion that Lord Hanuman exemplifies.

Best Hanuman Jayanti Images

Hanuman Jayanti Messages for Friends

“On this Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that you are blessed with unwavering faith and unbreakable strength. Jai Hanuman!”

“Let Hanuman Ji's courage inspire you, his wisdom guide you, and his blessings protect you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025!”

“Wishing you and your family a blessed Hanuman Jayanti. May this day bring peace, power, and positivity into your life.”

“Just like Hanuman’s love for Rama, may your life be full of divine devotion and fearless love.”

Hanuman Jayanti Messages for Family

“May our family be blessed with health, wealth, and happiness on this Hanuman Jayanti.”

"Praying for our family's happiness and good fortune on this special day. Jai Hanuman!"

"Wishing my family a Hanuman Jayanti filled with love and divine blessings."

"May Hanuman always watch over our family and keep us strong and together. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!"

"Let's come together to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti and seek blessings for our family's happiness."

Facebook & WhatsApp Status Ideas

“Jai Bajrangbali! May the mighty Hanuman bless your home with peace and power this Hanuman Jayanti.”

“Strength, Devotion, Courage, Let’s celebrate the spirit of Hanuman Ji!”

"This Hanuman Jayanti, chant the name of Lord Rama and embrace Hanuman’s fearless devotion."

“May Lord Hanuman's blessings be with you today and always. Enjoy a joyous Hanuman Jayanti!”

“On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with unwavering devotion and courage. Jai Hanuman!”

“Wishing you a joyful Hanuman Jayanti filled with love and prosperity.”

“Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, who embodies courage, devotion, and the ability to overcome any challenge.”

“May Lord Hanuman's wisdom guide you on the path of righteousness and truth. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!”