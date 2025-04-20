Happy Easter Today: Here's Top Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Images to Share With Your Family and Friends

Happy Easter 2025: Easter Sunday, also called Resurrection Sunday or Pascha, is one of the most special days for Christians. It is a religious holiday that stands for new life and hope, and it brings people together to remember Jesus Christ.

When is Easter Sunday in 2025?

In 2025, Easter Sunday will be on April 20th. Unlike Christmas, Easter doesn't have a fixed date. It changes every year because it depends on the moon. Easter is always celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon that comes after the spring equinox. That means it can fall on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

In 2025, the full moon (called the Paschal Full Moon) is on April 13, so Easter comes the next Sunday, on April 20th.

Why is Easter celebrated?

Easter is one of the most important Christian holidays. It celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Christians believe happened around the year 30–33 AD in Jerusalem. According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday and came back to life three days later, which is now celebrated as Easter Sunday.

Happy Easter Wishes:

Happy Easter! May your heart be filled with peace, love, and the joy of new beginnings.

Wishing you a beautiful Easter Sunday! May this day bring you hope and happiness.

May the miracle of Easter bring you renewed faith, fresh hope, and endless blessings.

Sending you warm Easter wishes filled with love, laughter, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Rejoice! He is risen! Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Easter.

Happy Easter Quotes:

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” – Janine di Giovanni

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” – Pope John Paul II

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” – S.D. Gordon

“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” – Martin Luther

“Let everything you do be done in love.” – 1 Corinthians 16:14

Happy Easter Messages:

1. Happy Easter Sunday from me and mine to yours!

2. Wishing a very happy Easter Sunday to you and your family!

3. May this Easter Sunday fill your life with new happiness, hope and love.

4. He has risen, just as he said- Matthew 28:6

5. May all your prayers be answered this Easter! Happy Easter Sunday!

6. Wishing you and your loved ones a renewal of love, happiness and wonders of life.

7. Let the light of his love shine through you and your life. Happy Easter Sunday!

Happy Easter Images:

Happy Easter 2025 Greetings

May this holy day bless you with the power to truly understand the boundless love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Happy Easter!

May this Easter Sunday bring light, hope, and new beginnings into your life.

Wishing you and your family the blessings and joy of the Lord Jesus Christ. Happy Easter Sunday 2025!

Happy Easter Sunday 2025! May you find comfort in his unconditional love and boundless understanding.

Sending you egg-stra special wishes on this Easter Sunday celebration.

May this Happy Easter add abundant sunshine and hope to your life.

Let the Easter miracle shine in your life and your loved ones. Happy Easter 2025!

He Is Risen! Let the miracle of Easter give you strength today and forever. Happy Easter 2025!

May you always carry the miracle of Easter Sunday in your heart. He is risen! Happy Easter, dearest.