Haryana Boy's Car Roof Ride Video Proudly Claiming His Father is Policeman Goes Viral 

Viral News: A Haryana boy appears in a viral video on social media, sitting atop an SUV and making a social media reel.

Claiming His Father is Policeman

This is no ordinary video as he is claiming to be a son of a policeman. The video belongs to Rakshit Beniwal who is said to be the resident of Haryana and known for making viral car stunt videos uploading them on various social media platforms to be popular.

In the viral video boy can be seen sitting atop of Mahindra Thar SUV with few others cars running along on a highway.

The video is said to be a month old and has crossed over 35 million views on social media. Ever since the video has surfaced on social media netizens are sharing their thoughts and views on Rakshit Beniwal's viral video.

One user says, “What's happening in Haryana? Kid sitting on Thar saying his father will save him.” Another user wrote, “Save him from his mother's beating.” One user says, “His dad must be suspended.”

Haryana Boy's Car Roof Ride

viral video screenshot

viral video screenshot