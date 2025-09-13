Have You Seen World's Tallest 35-Feet Sunflower? You Won’t Believe Where It’s Blooming. Picture Inside

A sunflower measuring more than 35 feet tall has officially broken the Guinness World Record as the tallest sunflower ever grown. Nicknamed “Clover,” the giant flower now towers over a backyard in Indiana, USA.

What’s the Story Behind the Tallest Sunflower?

The sunflower was grown by Alex Babich, a 47-year-old gardener and Ukrainian immigrant who moved to the US in 1991 after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Babich began planting sunflowers seven years ago as a way to honor his homeland. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower and has long symbolized peace, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Babich’s gardening journey started small, but quickly grew in ambition. Over the years, he grew sunflowers reaching 13 feet, then 15, then 19 always aiming higher. This year, after years of trial and error, he finally succeeded in breaking the world record.

In Which Country Is the World’s Tallest Sunflower?

While previous records were held in Germany, the new tallest sunflower stands in the United States, specifically in Babich’s backyard in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The official measurement took place on September 3, witnessed by more than 80 people, including local master gardeners, city officials, and representatives from the Allen County Department of Weights and Measures. A Guinness World Records official joined the event via video call. A 40-foot cherry picker was used to measure the plant, confirming a height of 35 feet, 9 inches (10.92 meters) nearly five feet taller than the previous record.

Alex Babich: Who Grew the World’s Tallest Sunflower?

Alex Babich, the gardener behind the towering sunflower, said the plant was the result of years of hard work and personal dedication. He described it as “one of my kids,” adding that he cared for it every day throughout the growing season.

His 10-year-old son also played a role, often climbing up the scaffolding to place four-leaf clovers on the leaves for good luck. That tradition inspired the flower’s name: Clover.

“It’s very emotional,” Babich said. “I’m going to die someday, but the stories of this flower will live on. My kids will be telling this story to their grandkids.”

For Babich, the record-breaking flower is more than just a plant it’s a statement. Growing up in Ukraine during times of food shortages sparked his love for gardening, but the 2022 war gave his sunflowers a deeper purpose.

“We just pray that the war will end, that the killing will stop,” he said. “We hope this sunflower inspires some people in the right places. It’s been long enough.”

Sunflowers have become a global symbol of solidarity with Ukraine. In recent history, they’ve been used to promote peace, from being planted at nuclear disarmament sites to symbolizing resistance during the war.

Babich’s giant sunflower will be the focus of an upcoming documentary titled “Bloom,” scheduled for release later this year. Meanwhile, he continues to spread sunflower seeds at local festivals, encouraging families and children to plant their own.