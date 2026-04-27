‘He Undressed &…’: Hyderabad Woman Shares Shocking Morning Run Encounter | WATCH

In the now-viral video, a woman from Hyderabad recounted a shocking incident she faced during her morning run, raising serious concerns over public safety.

In the clip, the woman describes how a man allegedly masturbated in a crowded public space in front of her when she had gone for a run around 6:15 am, a time she specifically chooses after sunrise to feel safer.

She explained that despite the cycling track being crowded, she allegedly saw a man engaging in obscene behaviour in public.

She said she was stunned by what she witnessed and expressed frustration that such incidents can happen even in busy areas.

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“This is supposed to be a safe space,” she said, questioning the safety of public places in the city.

Watch the Video Here:

She also addressed the common tendency to blame women, pointing out that she was simply out for a run.

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“I was running, what am I supposed to wear?” she said, highlighting how women are often questioned even when they are victims.

She added that she avoids stepping out before sunrise and even feels unsafe using autos or bikes due to constant staring by men. She further said she wished she had been able to capture the accused on camera before he fled the scene.

“I wish my camera would have opened like two milliseconds earlier. I could have shown his face,” she added.

Following the incident, the woman said she tried to follow the man as he attempted to leave the area. However, he managed to escape before she could record his identity.

‘This guy was jerking off right in front of me. And now he left,’ she said.

Netizens react strongly

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing concern and outrage over the incident.

One user said, “It’s really a serious issue…”

Another commented, “Our Indian culture says we treat women as mothers, but actions are different. He seems to be sick.”

A third user pointed out, “You should see the comments of a few men who are blaming the girl and defending that creep.”