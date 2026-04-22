‘VIP Hoga Apne Ghar Pe’: Man Refuses to Move for Convoy, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A viral video making rounds on social media has struck a chord with many, not just for what happened but for what was said.

The phrase “VIP hoga apne ghar pe” (They can be a VIP in their own home) has become the highlight of the clip, reflecting growing public frustration over VIPs in India.

The video has garnered over 3 million views, more than 2 lakh likes, and thousands of comments, with many users backing the man’s stance.

The clip, shared on Instagram by a user identified as Kanishk Saini, shows a man being asked by police personnel to change his route, allegedly due to an approaching VIP convoy.

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Instead of complying, the man questions the instruction, asking, “kyun lun, kaunsa protocol hai yeh?” (Why should I take that route? What kind of protocol is this?)

As the policemen explain that a VIP movement is expected, he responds: “toh main kya karun?” (What should I do?)

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'Stop VIP Culture': Internet Reacts Strongly

The line resonated widely, turning the clip into more than just a roadside argument; it became a statement against perceived misuse of authority and inconvenience caused to the public.

Reactions poured in, reflecting a broader sentiment:

One user wrote, 'Normalise this behaviour against any VIP[ convoy.'

The second user said, 'Paise humare, gaadi humari, road tax humara..VIP hoga Ghar pe'

Third stated, 'That's how they should be treated'.