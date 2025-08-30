Health Concerns Or The Simpsons Link: What's Behind "Trump Is Dead" Trend On X?

The 47th US President Donald Trump has been trending on X, formerly Twitter, for the past few days, however, its not for his bold statements or tariff-linked moves.

Posts on the microblogging platform X with a common pharse "Trump Is Dead" has been growing rapidly, making netizens look for confirmation whether there's any truth behind it or what could have sparked this concern.

What Fueled 'Trump Is Dead' Trend On X?

The phrase grew in popularity after US VP JD Vance noted that unforeseen events could not be ruled out, when asked should a "terrible tragedy" strike woud he step into role of Commander-In Chief.

On Trump's health, Vance said, "He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning," Vance told during an interview with a US-based media network.

"Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he added.

Vance's comments on the line of succession could have sparked the trend. Trump has also faced health-linked scares recently. In July, the White House confirmed he has chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition that causes leg swelling.

Even before the official announcement was made, photos of his visibly swollen legs sparked speculation. Trump also survived two assassination attempts while campaigning in the run-up to his return to the White House.

The Simpsons Effect

The talk surrounding around Trump's health bolstered after The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's comments at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

As reported by Euronews, citing Variety, the creator of the widely-acclaimed animated series said that there was "no end in sight" for the show, but linked its eventual conclusion to Donald Trump's death.

"No, there's no end in sight. We're going to keep going. We're going to go until somebody dies," Groening said. He then added a line which immediately hooked Twitteratis.

"When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President (J.D.) Vance will ban dancing."