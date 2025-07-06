Republic World
  Heart-Stopping Moment! Man Escapes Massive Python Attack Just Seconds Before Disaster | Watch Viral Video

Updated 6 July 2025 at 16:32 IST

Heart-Stopping Moment! Man Escapes Massive Python Attack Just Seconds Before Disaster | Watch Viral Video

The video shows a man escaping a python sneak attack during a forest chill session with friends. Netizens can't stop laughing after the video went viral.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Python sneaks behind man in forest area.
Python sneaks behind man in forest area. | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: ‘Maut ko chhu ke wapas aana’ got real for a man who was enjoying nature's cozy lap with his friends, when a python suddenly came near his ear and spooked him out.

In a matter of seconds, the man dodged a major python attack, and so did his friends who were nearby. The dramatic escape video is now going viral on social media, with netizens mocking the group for getting "too comfortable" in a forest.

From Chill to Run Real Quick 

The man was chilling in the middle of a forest-like area surrounded by dense greenery and a flowing stream. While he was sitting at the bank of the stream, his friends were bathing in the stream.

Seconds into the video, a massive python hissed behind the man's back. The reptile's plan seemed to be to first scare the man and then maybe to devour him, but the man was quick to run and fortunately saved his life. His friends also ran for their lives, stumbling and falling.

Netizens Can't Stop Laughing at the Wild Encounter

While the man and his friends were scared for their lives and blindly ran in all directions, netizens couldn't help but notice how nonchalant the men were having fun in the middle of a jungle.

"Bro felt the breath of death on his neck," wrote one of the users. "He's lucky!!!! It could have been a wrap," said another.

Published 6 July 2025 at 16:32 IST