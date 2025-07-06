‘Sometimes I Think My Boss Is…’: Employee’s Workplace Rant Meant for Friend Lands in Office Group Chat; Sparks Chaos

We’ve all ranted about work to friends on WhatsApp, but for one employee, a quick screenshot vent turned into the kind of workplace horror story you can’t recover from overnight.

In a video now going viral, the woman explained how she meant to send a screenshot of her manager’s corporate mumbo-jumbo (“Let’s circle back and align cross-functionally”) to her friend, only to accidentally drop it in the office group chat, with her boss, her boss’s boss, the team, and HR all watching silently.

She captioned the moment with the kind of honesty we only admit after the damage is done, “There was silence. Not even an emoji from the one who laughs all the time. I wanted to throw my phone, my job, and my soul in the trash.”

In a follow-up video, she shared that her manager didn’t fight, didn’t block, didn’t even mention it. Instead, he upgradedto a cold, strictly-business mode, stopped using her name, and became the embodiment of a passive-aggressive Slack notification.

“Now I drink my chai, check my code, and double-check everything before sending it to the group. Because in this company, you have to debug your code and your conversations.”

‘This Is Every Employee’s Fear,’ Netizens React

The comment section turned into a therapy circle for corporate workers, with many sharing how they’ve lived the same nightmare in different fonts. One of the user said ‘If I were your manager, I’d just say sorry and explain. The fact he went into silent mode… search for a new job, ASAP’

Another netizen commented 'Your manager is the real "banrakas". The guy's got no sense of humour and he's tripping on such a light message.'

One of the comments read ‘After hearing the messages of manager, I think he just begin professionally...’

Corporate warriors couldn’t help but see their own work lives reflected in her story. One user wrote ‘Why do i feel you are talking about my manager’

Others asked her to drop a Part 4 of what happened next, proving once again that when it comes to corporate chaos, the internet is always hungry for more.

In The End, It’s Just Another Day in the Spreadsheet Jungle