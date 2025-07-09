Heartbreaking: Asia’s Oldest Elephant Vatsala Dies at 100 in Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In heartbreaking news this morning, Asia’s oldest elephant, Vatsala, passed away peacefully at Panna Tiger Reserve.

Vatsala was believed to be over 100 years old. Her passing ends a very special life that touched many people’s hearts.

Her death has left behind not just an empty space in the reserve, but a deep emotional void in the hearts of forest staff, wildlife lovers, and tourists who adored her.

Vatsala, Affectionately Known as “Dadi Maa”

Vatsala was much more than just an elephant-she was a symbol of wisdom, care, and leadership. Loved and respected by the forest staff, she was affectionately called “Dadi Maa” (grandmother).

Born in the forests of Nilambur, Kerala, Vatsala was brought to Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) in 1971 to work in the timber industry. In 1993, she was moved to her permanent home at the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR).

For many years, Vatsala worked closely with forest officials, helping to track tigers and support conservation efforts.

After her retirement in 2003, she continued to play an important role in the reserve by caring for young elephants and calves, acting like a loving elder and becoming the heart of the elephant camp.

In recent times, Vatsala had been unwell, suffering from multiple organ failure, poor eyesight, and a painful broken toenail that made it hard for her to stand. Despite receiving daily baths at Khairaiya Nala, warm porridge meals, and constant care from veterinarians and forest staff, she passed away peacefully around noon on Tuesday.

Her final moments were witnessed by PTR Field Director Anjana Suchita Tirkey, Deputy Director Mohit Sood, and wildlife veterinarian Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, who had closely monitored her health.

Vatsala was cremated with full honors at the Hinauta elephant camp, where she spent her last years.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute on social media, writing, "Vatsala was not merely an elephant; she was the silent guardian of our forests, a friend to generations, and a symbol of Madhya Pradesh's emotions."

Tourists from across the world would visit Panna just to catch a glimpse of the calm and majestic Vatsala. She helped guide her herd and stood as a nurturing figure, especially during birthing seasons.