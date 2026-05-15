‘Heartening Moment’: CM Himanta Shares Charming Video Of Hoolock Gibbon Using Arboreal Wildlife Bridge To Cross Railway Tracks Safely

Hollongapar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared an uplifting video showing a Hoolock Gibbon making use of a newly installed arboreal canopy bridge to cross a railway track safely in Hollongapar. The footage, posted on X, captures the endangered primate comfortably navigating the bridge. According to the CM, the bridge was installed a year ago as part of wildlife conservation efforts in the state.

The officials stated that the arboreal canopy bridge was put in place to help the gibbons and other arboreal species move across fragmented forest patches without risking their lives on busy railway lines. Now, the bridge's use by the gibbon is being seen as evidence that such science-led measures can deliver well-defined results, even as Assam pushes ahead with large-scale infrastructure projects, including highways and railway expansion, along with the entire Northeast.

In his post on X, CM Himanta termed the moment as “heartening” and said it showed how carefully planned interventions can support wildlife alongside development. The conservationists have also welcomed the sighting as a positive sign for the protection of the Hoolock Gibbon, India’s only ape species, which is classified as endangered.

The canopy bridge in Hollongapar was installed last year to address the growing threat to tree-dwelling animals caused by railway lines cutting through forested areas. The wildlife experts had warned that with infrastructure projects accelerating across the Northeast, the isolated populations of gibbons faced higher risks of accidents and isolation.

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The officials stated that the bridge was designed to mimic the natural tree canopy, allowing gibbons to cross safely above the tracks. The recent footage of a Hoolock Gibbon using the structure to move between forest patches without descending to the ground shows the approach is working.

CM Himanta Calls It Victory For Science-Led Conservation

Sharing the clip on social media, Assam CM Himanta wrote, “A heartening moment from Hollongapar. A year after installing the arboreal canopy bridge, a Hoolock Gibbon is now using it to safely cross the railway track. A small but significant example that shows how science-led interventions can make a real difference in conservation.”

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The Chief Minister linked the sighting to Assam’s bigger development agenda, noting that growth and environmental protection need not be at odds. He said that the state would continue to look at practical, evidence-based solutions to minimise the impact of infrastructure on wildlife habitats.

Conservationists Welcome Positive Sign

The wildlife experts have also welcomed the move, asserting that the video offers hope for the long-term survival of the Hoolock Gibbon in such fragmented conditions. The species, known for its loud calls and tree-dwelling habits, has seen its habitat shrink due to deforestation and linear projects.