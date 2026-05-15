'Beaten With Sticks, Thrown Toward Window': Assam Primary School Teacher Arrested For Assaulting Students Inside Classroom

New Delhi: Disturbing footage has emerged from the Charaideo district of Assam, appearing to show a government primary school teacher physically assaulting students inside classrooms at Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School.

Reports indicate that assistant teacher Ariful Islam allegedly subjected young students to a prolonged period of physical assault during class. This repeated behavior reportedly fostered an atmosphere of fear and anxiety, with local sources noting that some children have become too intimidated to attend school.

How incident came to light?

The situation was uncovered earlier this month when the school's headmaster reportedly reviewed internal CCTV footage. The recordings allegedly captured the teacher physically attacking students, with specific instances of children being beaten and kicked within the classroom.

Thrown One Out Of Window

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One particularly alarming incident caught on camera allegedly shows the teacher attempting to lift a student toward a first-floor window, an act that has sparked significant outrage and concern among school officials and the local community.

Sources also alleged that some students were made to massage the teacher during class, raising concerns over misconduct and misuse of authority, as per reports.

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Teacher Arrested

Following the incident, the Mathurapur Sub-Branch of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA) presented a memorandum to the Charaideo District Commissioner calling for severe penalties against the accused.

The organization stated that the alleged abuse violated the safety and dignity of the students, cautioning that they would launch protests if the authorities failed to act.

Police confirmed that a formal case has been filed following reports of the abuse. The teacher in question has been taken into custody, and a legal investigation is currently active.

Additionally, officials indicated that the Education Department is likely to conduct its own internal probe.