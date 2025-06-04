Heartwarming Video of Old Couple’s Timeless Love Story Goes Viral, Netizens in Awe

Viral video: A video of an old couple's sweet love story is going viral on Instagram. The wholesome clip features an old couple talking about life and love.

In the video, the elderly couple was seen talking about the love and life. As the couple has been married for 54 years now, they shared some 'words of wisdom' with the internet.

Golden Jubilee of Love

The viral video was posted by "shutterbonsai" on Instagram where a street interviewer can be heard asking questions to the old couple who were quietly taking a stroll in the open.

Their simple yet deep perspective on love and life will melt your heart. When asked if he was married, the old man jokingly replied, "No, I am not married. I am looking for a girl right now."

But the scene soon got emotional as he started reminiscing about his married life. "1971 I got married, that's about 54 years," said the husband.

The interviewer then attempted to ask a question to the wife, "Ma'am do you want to add something to it," the husband's answer to this, stole hearts. "She'll not be able to speak much, I am her voice," said the husband smiling calmly.

Netizens quickly picked this up and said that the wife might not be able to hear him but she knows he has all the golden words for her.

"Love" Is What kept the Couple Going

While love is a complex topic for many, the husband's simple answer to what kept the couple together left a profound mark on numerous hearts.



"Love" and love is a responsibility that you share. Love is not a fascination that you get over with it in 10 or 15 years of time. You love someone, you love them today, you love them tomorrow, you love them forever, and then comes the responsibility. Because old age brings with it a lot of problems. Like today, she is unable to hear, she has got some other problems as well, but they are part of my life," answered the husband.

In his answer, he beautifully incorporated not just what is required to be together which is 'love,' but also what is one's responsibility when being in love.

He further expressed his ecstatic belief that God might want him to take care of his wife and that is why he is still here. "I may also have to get through, but God doesn't want me to go through so that I can look after her," he said while holding onto his wife.

Highlighting how caring his wife is, he told the interviewer how well she took care of his mother and that she is the best wife he could have asked for.

The interview ended on a sweet note with the interviewer hilariously commenting that he has his statement, "No, I am not married," on record.

Before walking away laughing at the comment, the husband added, "Listen beta (son) you should ask God for only one thing, take me along with you when I am fine."

Netizens Tear Up At The Conversation

After the video went viral for all the right reasons, users online expressed their desire for such a captivating love story.