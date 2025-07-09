Heated Debate Turns Into Ugly Fistfight Between Congress Leader And BRS Opponent | Watch

A televised clash between Congress and BRS leaders has gone viral after turning violent | Image: YOYO TV

Hyderabad: A televised debate between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders descended into chaos as a verbal spat escalated into a physical altercation, leaving viewers stunned and political circles abuzz.

The incident took place during a live debate aired on YOYO TV, a Telugu news channel, and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The debate featured Congress leader Devani Satish and BRS representative Gautam Prasad, who were discussing developmental works under Chief Minister Reddy’s administration. The discussion soon spiraled out of control, with both leaders hurling accusations and abuses at each other.

The confrontation intensified when Satish made a series of controversial remarks. Unable to offer a counter-argument, Prasad allegedly responded with offensive language before resorting to physical violence.

In the video, Prasad can be seen standing up and forcefully pushing Satish, who is then pulled aside by others present in the studio. Despite the anchor’s attempts to regain control, the situation continued to deteriorate, forcing the broadcast to cut away from the segment.

The footage of the brawl quickly went viral, triggering widespread criticism. A social media account known to support the BRS shared the video but drew backlash for apparent bias.

While the post clearly identified the Congress leader involved, it referred to Gautam Prasad only by name, deliberately omitting his political affiliation. Many online users and political observers slammed the move as an attempt to shield the BRS from public criticism.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leaders issued strong statements denouncing the assault. They alleged that BRS members are increasingly avoiding meaningful debate and instead turning to intimidation and aggression to silence opposition. Several party workers called for action against Gautam Prasad, urging the Election Commission and the broadcasting authority to take cognizance of the matter.

The clash comes at a politically sensitive moment. Just a day prior, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) reiterated his offer to Chief Minister Reddy to engage in a public debate over the issue of river water distribution.