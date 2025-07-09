Rs 212 Crore Gone in a Year? Recently Repaired Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapses, 10 Lives Lost

Gujarat’s Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Gambhira bridge that was repaired just last year at a cost of ₹212 crore collapsed early Tuesday morning in Gujarat's Vadodara, killing at least ten people and plunging four vehicles into the Mahisagar River.

A portion of the Gambhira Bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed near Mujpur village in Padra taluka around 7 AM, sending two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van into the river below. The bridge, which was replaced and reopened only last year, gave way despite the heavy public investment made in its repair.

Rescue operations are underway, with the fire brigade, Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged at the site using boats and swimmers to search for survivors.

PM, President, Home Minister, Gujarat's CM Reaction to the Gambhira Bridge Collapse:

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that nine bodies had been recovered and six people rescued. “Nine bodies have been found so far, and six people have been rescued in the bridge collapse that occurred at 7 AM today on the Gambhira Bridge on the Mahisagar River, which connects Vadodara Rural and Anand districts,” Sanghavi told reporters. He added that a high-level committee has been sent to the site and the Chief Minister has demanded a prompt report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, saying, “The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.” The Prime Minister’s Office announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed condolences, posting on X, “The news of the death of many people in a bridge accident in Vadodara district of Gujarat is extremely tragic. I express deep condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers are that all those injured in this accident recover quickly.”

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident, stating, “The accident that occurred in Vadodara district of Gujarat is extremely saddening. The NDRF team has reached the accident site and is engaged in rescue and relief operations, providing all possible assistance to those affected. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called the incident “sad” and ordered an immediate technical investigation into the collapse. “The tragedy caused by the collapse of one of the 23 spans of the Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara is sad. I pray for those killed in this accident,” Patel posted, adding that he has instructed the Vadodara Collector to arrange immediate treatment for the injured and prioritise rescue operations.

“The fire brigade team of the local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation are working with boats and swimmers for rescue and relief operations at the accident site, and the NDRF team has also reached the scene and joined the rescue operations,” Patel added.

The CM has directed the Road Construction Department to conduct a detailed investigation into the collapse, instructing the Chief Engineer – Design, Chief Engineer – South Gujarat, and a team of two private engineers specialising in bridge construction to reach the site, conduct a preliminary technical assessment, and submit a report immediately.

List of the Deceased in Gujarat’s Vadodara Bridge Collapse

Vaidika Rameshbhai Padhiyar, village-Daryapura Naitik Rameshbhai Padhiyar, village-Daryapura Hasmukhbhai Mahijibhai Parmar, village-Majatan Rameshbhai Dalpatbhai Padhiyar, 32, village-Daryapura Vakhtsinh Manusinh Jadav, village-Kanhwa Pravinbhai Raojibhai Jadav, 26, village-Undel



So far, authorities have confirmed the recovery of four bodies that remain unidentified following the Gambhira Bridge collapse near Mujpur in Gujarat.

List of the Injured in Gujarat’s Vadodara Bridge Collapse