Himachal: After 78-Year Wait, Tuman Village in Mandi Gets First Road and Bus Service, Video Goes Viral | Image: X

Shimla: A video has surfaced on social media showing a historic moment that took place this Monday, where the residents of Tuman Village, located in the Chawasi area of Mandi District, marked the end of a 78-year wait for basic connectivity.

The newly constructed 2.7-kilometre stretch connects Shakeld to Tuman. Built by the Public Works Department (PWD), this represents a massive leap for a community that has remained isolated from the state’s transport network since Independence.

The highlight of the day was the successful trial run of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus. The vehicle was flagged off from Shakeld by Karsog Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Mahajan.

As the bus navigated the fresh mountain road, it was met with a reception usually reserved for high-ranking dignitaries. The atmosphere in Tuman was thrilling.

The villagers, some holding garlands and others wiping away tears of joy, lined the route to cheer the arrival of the first-ever public transport vehicle in their village.

Residents organised a formal ceremony, distributing sweets and showering officials with garlands. Videos have since surfaced, showing elderly residents and children clapping and cheering as the bus pulled into the village square.

The community expressed thanks to the district administration, the PWD, and the HRTC for finally bridging the gap between their remote homes and the rest of the district.

The road was formally inaugurated by Prithvi Singh Negi, former President of the Karsog Congress Committee. The event was also attended by Mahesh Raj, a former Congress candidate and current party office-bearer, who served as the chief guest.

"For decades, our elders carried goods on their backs and patients on palanquins. Today, that era ends," said one emotional resident during the celebrations.