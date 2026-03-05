Holi at 14,300 Ft: Amid Freezing Cold, ITBP Jawans Celebrate Festival With Villagers Near Pangong Lake | WATCH

New Delhi: A heartwarming video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrating Holi with residents of border villages near Pangong Lake has gone viral on social media.

The celebrations took place at an altitude of around 14,300 feet, where ITBP troops stationed in the Northwest Frontier marked the festival amid the frozen landscape of eastern Ladakh.

Despite the harsh weather and freezing conditions, ITBP officers and jawans joined local villagers to celebrate the festival of colours with music, dance and traditional festivities. Stationed near the Pangong Lake, the troops welcomed residents and children from nearby vibrant border villages, turning the high-altitude post into a lively celebration ground.

Local children also participated in the celebrations and presented a lively cultural programme, adding warmth and colour to the festivities in the remote border region.

Watch the Video Here:

In the viral video, ITBP jawans and local residents can be seen dancing and singing together while colours fill the air. At one point, a local resident is also seen applying gulal on one of the officers as everyone joins in the celebration.

The joyful scenes from the high-altitude border area have been widely shared online, with many praising the spirit of the troops celebrating Holi while serving in one of the toughest terrains in the country.