Holi Horror: Grandmother Pours Boiling Water On 4-Yr-Old For Spraying Colour On Her In Nagpur | Image: X

New Delhi: A disturbing incident from Maharashtra’s Nagpur district has come to light after a CCTV video showed a woman allegedly pouring hot water on her four-year-old grandson for spraying colour on her during Holi.

The incident reportedly took place on March 3 in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area in Koradi, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the elderly woman was carrying a bucket of water when the boy sprayed colour on her, moments after, enraged, she allegedly threw the entire bucket of hot water at the boy, who then started screaming in pain and running for help as his cries echoed through the area. Visuals from the footage also show visible evaporation on the ground immediately after the incident, suggesting that the water may have been hot.

Following the incident, another child present at the spot reportedly rushed to help and poured normal water on the boy.

The CCTV video of the incident has since gone viral, triggering strong reactions online.