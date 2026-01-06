Updated 6 January 2026 at 14:18 IST
'Hookah, Loud Music and Shirtless Men' Partying in Himachal Snow Sparks Outrage| WATCH
A viral video of shirtless men dancing with hookah in Himachal Pradesh has triggered criticism online. Netizens slam 'zero civic sense' and disrespect for public spaces and local culture.
Viral News: The video showing a group of shirtless men dancing on a snow-covered roadside in Himachal Pradesh has triggered widespread outrage on social media.
The clip, which has gone viral, shows five to six young men celebrating on a road with loud music blasting in the background. A car is seen parked nearby, while some of the men were seen holding a hookah and what appears to be an alcohol bottle.
'Gutka-Stained Snow': Netizens React
As the video circulated widely, several users took to social media to criticise the men’s actions, calling them disrespectful to nature and local culture. Many shared personal experiences and strong reactions, highlighting a growing frustration over such incidents in hill states.
One user shared pictures of 'gutka-stained snow' and wrote, 'The filthy and worst part of certain section of Indian Tourist spoiling our nature with Gutka.'
Another user questioned the broader cultural impact and said, ‘What about hippie culture? Foreigners are increasingly showing interest in party culture in Kasol Valley. At the same time, many cases are being reported from the banks of the Ganga River in Rishikesh.’
A third user took a jibe at the group, commenting, ‘Not even one of them has a body to show off.’
Mocking the celebration, a fourth user wrote, ‘They are pretending like they won a gold medal in the Olympics.’
The fifth user stated, ‘Zero employment. Look at this unemployed youth.’
