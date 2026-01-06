'Ye Kon Khara Hai Bhai': Foodies Shocked Over Bizarre Chocolate, Tomato, Milk, Egg & Rice Recipe, Video Goes Viral

A recent viral video has shocked all the foodies and sparked outrage over these culinary recipes.

While social media is no stranger to questionable creations such as Fanta omelettes or chocolate-filled golgappas, this latest experiment is a big, all-in-one disaster that may stand as the weirdest creation that went viral on the internet.

The video went viral on Instagram when an influencer began making a pot of steaming rice. However, the "recipe" takes a sharp turn into the bizarre when the person stirs in a broken chocolate. The additions in the recipe shocked everyone.

As the mixture simmers, the influencer cracks two raw eggs directly into the chocolate-stained rice, followed immediately by a can of tomatoes.

Pushing the boundaries of "fusion" to absolute madness, the creator then pours in a carton of fruit juice and a splash of milk. For the final, an entire bag of white sugar is emptied into the pot, resulting in a thick, unidentifiable slurry.

The video has sparked shock and disbelief online, with many users questioning whether the dish was a genuine attempt at cooking or simply a calculated move to make a viral video.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly went viral, leaving viewers shocked and amused. Within a day of being shared, the video gathered massive attention online.

Social media users flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and sarcastic remarks.

“Justice for rice," a user wrote.

Another said, “He bhagwan aisa khana kon banata hai. sab satyanash. (Oh my God, who makes food like this? Everything is ruined.)"

“Tomato or chocolate wali khir bana rhi h bhai," wrote a third user.

A fourth user stated, “Kul milaaaa k cheeeeeee."

“Chhii chhii. Mn hi kharab ho gya (Ugh, how disgusting! Ruined the whole mood)," wrote the fifth one.

A sixth user stated, “Ab is khane ka kya naam rakhe?"

Bizarre recipes you must have heard or seen before:

This isn't the first time the internet has been shocked by a culinary disaster.

Following in the footsteps of previous “shock recipes”, such as the infamous Maggi chai, Fanta-infused eggs, and bhindi-stuffed samosas, a new viral trend has emerged from Saudi Arabia.

A local content creator recently sparked confusion by filming themselves eating traditional roti paired with scoops of strawberry and vanilla ice cream.