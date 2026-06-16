'Horrible Decision': Telangana Govt Set to Unveil 'Donald Trump Avenue' in Hyderabad Next Week, Sparks Outrage

A decision by the Telangana government to rename a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" has triggered widespread reactions online, with many social media users questioning the move and asking what contribution the US president made to the city to merit such an honour.

According to reports, the avenue located in Hyderabad's Financial District is scheduled to be formally unveiled on June 23 as part of an event highlighting growing ties between Telangana and the United States.

Road to be unveiled ahead of US Independence Day

The renaming is expected to be officially announced just days before the United States celebrates Independence Day on July 4.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had first proposed naming the stretch after Donald Trump in December 2025. The road runs alongside the US Consulate General in Hyderabad and is being projected as a symbolic gesture reflecting the strengthening relationship between Telangana and the United States.

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The decision was announced through a release from the chief minister's office, making Hyderabad one of the few cities globally to dedicate a prominent public road to the US President.

Horrible Decision: Netizens React

The announcement, however, has drawn sharp criticism from several social media users.

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Many questioned the rationale behind naming a public road after a foreign political leader, particularly one with no direct connection to Hyderabad's development.

One user wrote, "Vote for a free bus ride and get your roads named after Donald Duck."

Second commented, "Ridiculous! If this is the mindset in 2026, imagine how easy it must have been for the East India Company centuries ago."

Another added, "Zero contribution from Donald Trump to our Hyderabad city. Even the new US Consulate was approved during George Bush's time. I don't understand this fantasy of naming a street in India after a US president who has made no contribution to our city."

Fourth stated, ‘Horrible decision.'