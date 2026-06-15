'Hindu Majority Has Become Poisonous': MP Javed Ali Khan's Shocking Remark Sparks Outrage; BJP Hits Back Says 'Abusing Hindus Is SP's Hallmark'

New Delhi: A fresh political controversy has erupted after Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan made a controversial remark suggesting that the country's Hindu majority had become "poisonous" while speaking about the BJP's influence and changing social dynamics in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement triggered sharp reactions from across the political spectrum, with the BJP accusing the Samajwadi Party of insulting Hindus and alleging that "abusing Hindus is the hallmark of the SP and Congress." Even Congress leader Imran Masood distanced himself from the remark, calling it "wrong" and asserting that the majority of Indian society continues to be driven by love and mutual respect.

What did Javed Ali Khan say?

Speaking about the Samajwadi Party's outreach efforts, Javed Ali Khan said that while the party enjoys strong support in places like Sambhal, it also intends to engage with regions where the minority population is smaller and the Hindu majority is larger.

During his remarks, Khan claimed that the BJP had created an atmosphere that had weakened the trust that once existed between communities.

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The SP leader said, “We believe that many people have been influenced by the narrative spread by the BJP. I feel that the BJP has created an atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh and across the country that has weakened the mutual trust that once existed among people.”

His comments were interpreted by political opponents as referring to the Hindu majority in a negative manner, triggering a fresh political storm.

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BJP launches attack on Samajwadi Party

The BJP launches sharp attack accusing the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of repeatedly targeting Hindus.

Party leaders alleged that insulting Hindus had become a recurring pattern among opposition parties and described Khan's remarks as unacceptable.

The controversy comes at a time when political parties have already begun positioning themselves ahead of the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Leaders from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also questioned the statement, suggesting that such remarks reflected political anxiety rather than addressing public concerns.

Political observers noted that reactions from multiple opposition parties highlighted the sensitivity of the issue and the potential political fallout from such comments.

Congress leader Imran Masood also disagreed with Khan's remarks and said the statement was unjustified.

Responding to the controversy, Masood said, "This is wrong. Even today, the majority of our country's society is filled with love and affection. If you too are a leader within a non-Muslim party, why are you saying this? This is simply not justified."