Horrific Video Shows Dog Carrying Amputated Human Leg In Its Mouth In Shimla | WATCH

Shimla: A horrific video of a dog carrying a human leg in his mouth on a road in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is going viral on social media. It prompted questions over where the canine got hold of the human body part and sparked widespread concern. The incident took place near the state-run hospital Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS) in Chamiyana.

The hospital launched a probe into the matter, following which it was revealed that the amputated leg belonged to a 61-year-old patient from Mandi district, whose leg was surgically removed on February 19. The limb had been kept in a yellow biomedical waste bag and stored in a designated waste room, as per protocol.

According to the hospital’s internal probe, sanitation workers allegedly left the waste storage room unlocked one night while shifting waste bags. Thereafter, the dog is believed to have entered the room, picked up the bag containing the limb and fled.

Hospital authorities have termed the incident a case of gross negligence. Show-cause notices have been issued to sanitation staff and supervisors on duty, while the contractor has been directed to strictly follow waste disposal norms.

Security personnel attempted to retrieve the limb, but the dog turned aggressive and escaped before later dropping it.

