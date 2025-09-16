‘Hospitals Are Not Fight Clubs!’: Female Intern Beaten in Shahdol Labour Room, Outrage Erupts Online | WATCH

New Delhi: In what looks straight out of a reality show rather than a hospital ward, a shocking video from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district has left people stunned. At Birsa Munda Government Medical College, a female intern doctor on duty was allegedly beaten and manhandled by two fellow interns, right inside the labour room.

According to the video circulating on social media, a woman in labour is being wheeled into the ward when, in the same frame, two young women can be seen lunging at duty doctor Shivani Lariya, pulling and hitting her. Amid the chaos, a male doctor steps in to stop the scuffle but is also threatened by the accused.

Sources say tension had been simmering between the three interns over night-duty allocations for days. On the night of 11 September at around 9:30 p.m., the situation exploded, with interns Yogita Tyagi and Shanu Agrawal allegedly storming into the labour room and attacking Shivani. After the incident, the victim lodged a written complaint with the medical college administration, demanding action.

Netizens React: From Shock to Sarcasm

The clip has triggered a flood of comments, ranging from serious calls for discipline to outright memes. One user wrote, “Hospitals are supposed to be safe spaces, not fight clubs.

Strict action is needed.” Another commented in Hindi, “Are bahar jao fir fighting khelo… wahan zyada jagah milegi” (“Go outside and fight there, you’ll get more space”).

A sarcastic remark read, “Guess they took ‘delivering babies’ a bit too literally!” Someone joked, “Bigg Boss chahte hain ek rapta lagaein”, comparing the scene to the popular reality show.

Others were furious: “Highly unprofessional. Hope they both are rusticated and never become doctors.” Yet another user said, “Don’t call them a noble profession; they will sell their souls to whichever medical company pays more.”

While some found the scene “funny” or “like a catfight,” a larger section of commenters expressed concern over patient safety and the image of medical professionals.

Beyond This Incident: A Deeper Problem