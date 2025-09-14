London Protester Sparks Debate After Buying Onion Bhaji During Anti-immigration Rally

London: A video circulating widely from London has stirred up debate online after showing a protester in an anti-immigration march paused to buy an onion bhaji, a popular Indian snack.

The now viral video, which gained around 10.5 million views and over 67,000 likes, shows a man with the England flag wrapped around him buying the popular Indian snack ‘onion bhaji’.

On Saturday, over 100,000 protestors marched in central London under the banner of anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" event, making it one of the biggest right-wing rallies in recent UK history.

Netizens React to Bhaji Blunder

One user defending the guy wrote, ‘They’re not talking about decent, hard-working, tax-paying, legal immigrants, are they?’

Second, supporting the ideology commented, by posting this, 'It's clear to see you don't understand it's about illegal immigrants, not immigrants....those immigrants obviously are legal as they have a business. Illegal is the keyword here.'

Another netizen called out the double standard, wrote, ‘Let me have some Indian goodies to eat before protesting against Indians.’

Meanwhile, one wrote, 'How embarrassing. Does anyone have this guy's ID so I can make fun of him directly?'

The majority of comments showcased that the protest's focus was on illegal immigration rather than cultural exchange.

"Unite The Kingdom" Anti-Immigration Rally

"Unite the Kingdom" event started on Saturday, led by Tommy Robinson, which saw 100,000 people march through the heart of London. One of the biggest right-wing audiences Britain has seen in years attended the event, which organisers touted as a free speech protest.

The protesters carried wooden crosses, St. George's flags, and Union Jacks. There were cries in Robinson's favour as well as offensive chants aimed at Keir Starmer, the leader of Labour. Robinson's supporters were separated from a 5,000-person counter-march organised by Stand Up To Racism by scuffles, assaults, and attempts to break through barriers, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police had to intervene several times throughout the day to avoid violence, including preventing "Unite the Kingdom" marchers from entering "sterile areas" put up between the two gatherings, breaking police cordons, or approaching opposing groupings.

However, during the ongoing protests, police stated that several cops had been attacked. In response, cops wearing protective gear and supported by mounted units were called in to help restore order. While the march was still in progress, the force issued the update.

Many of the protesters sported caps that read "Make America Great Again," which is a reference to US President Donald Trump. Some signs read "send them home", and slogans that were disparaging of Prime Minister Keir Starmer were chanted. Some guests even brought kids to the gathering.

British PM Keir Starmer released a statement today in a post shared on X in which he wrote,' People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values.' However, he condemns the assaults on police officers doing their job or on people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin. He further claimed that Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect.

'Our flag represents our diverse country, and we will never surrender it to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division,' he stated.

Tommy Robinson, who is leading the protest, has a criminal background, still his reach is still unquestioned. The 41-year-old Robinson, whose actual name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has made a career out of anger. He has acknowledged that he is upset with Islam and immigration to Britain, the media in general, and the way the police have handled him.

His criminal history includes numerous convictions for contempt of court, violence, and mortgage fraud. He was imprisoned for livestreaming outside of a trial in 2018. He was given an 18-month prison sentence in 2024 for violating a High Court decision that prohibited him from making false statements about a Syrian refugee again. Robinson exhibited no remorse, according to a judge who called his acts a “deliberate and flagrant breach of the court's orders.”