Hotel Restroom Collapses from First Floor onto Street, Shattering Scooter; Video Goes Viral

Shajapur: The air conditioners outside the hotel are also in danger of collapsing, and there are numerous family homes on the street close to the hotel. The municipality has been accused of neglect by the locals. On Wednesday morning in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, a hotel's first-floor restroom unexpectedly fell. A scooter parked below was totally damaged as a result.

Luckily, nobody was on the road when the collision occurred. People in the vicinity arrived at the scene as soon as they heard the tragedy. CCTV cameras had also recorded the entire episode. Constructed of yellow soil, the Maharaja Hotel on Naisarak is in extremely poor shape. Resident Narendra Vishwakarma stated that three years ago, the tin shed roof of the hotel flew in the air and landed on the road.

Hotel Blames Municipality

In spite of this, the hotel administration has not taken any corrective action. Locals have repeatedly complained about this to the hotel management and administration, but nothing tangible has been done about it. The hotel's AC units are situated outside, and there are numerous residential homes along the street, which could fall and result in a serious accident. The local population has criticized the municipal administration for being careless in this regard. They claim that the hotel's construction is unlawful and that its removal is necessary.