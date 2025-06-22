'How Can Liberals, Democrats Support Iran When...': Viral Video Sparks Debate On Women’s Rights Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

Israel-Iran Conflict: As tensions escalate in the Middle East following Israel’s offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, the fallout has prompted a wave of international responses. The operation, aimed at rolling back Iran’s nuclear ambitions, deemed a national security threat by Israel, has drawn criticism from several areas.

On Sunday, the Arab nations condemned the U.S. airstrikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities, calling them a provocative move that would only worsen the situation. Russia and China echoed similar concerns, urging restraint and a return to diplomatic solutions. Within the United States, the Trump administration faced criticism from Democrats who denounced the strategy of military escalation.

However, a viral video of a woman criticising democratic and liberal support for Iran amid the conflict, has ignited a parallel conversation online. In the video, the woman questions how anyone can back a regime that is infamous for systemic oppression of women.

Women Under the Islamic Republic

The woman delved into the harsh realities faced by women in Iran under the Islamic Republic's rule, shedding light on legal and societal inequalities.

According to her, women are regarded as intellectually inferior. “Women are considered to have ‘half the brain,’ so if you witness a murder and you're a woman, three women will be required to testify in court whereas if you're a man, one man is enough,” she says. Further, Iran restricts women from holding judicial authority which according to the woman is because of the regime's belief that women's decisions are based on emotions.

On the issue of divorce, the woman outlined a legal double standard, a mother typically has custody of her children until they reach the age of seven, at which point custody may transfer to the father. If the mother remarries, she may lose custody rights. While courts may act in the child's best interest, the system remains biased.

The inequality is further reflected in Iran’s Civil Code. Based on 1133 of the Iran Code of Civil Law, a man can divorce his wife at any time without any reason, while women can only seek divorce under specific conditions. In Iran, when a woman has the right to seek a divorce, she can follow the necessary steps to end her marriage and leave her husband.

The woman emphasised the extent of male control over women's autonomy, even in travel. “Wife for a man is like an object,” she says. A woman would need the permission of her father or her brother before she travels to another country if she is unmarried, but if she is married she would require the permission of her husband even if she has a valid passport.

The video also touches on the lack of institutional support for victims of domestic abuse. She claimed that domestic violence is often dismissed by authorities as a "family matter," even in severe cases. “They do not intervene even if the husband is beating his wife to death,” she asserts.

The most disturbing allegation made in the video pertains to execution practices in Iran where the woman stated that murder convicts are hanged to death but a woman cannot be hanged if she is a ‘virgin,’ and thus, the convict is raped first and then hanged, highlighting the brutal nature of enforcement under Iran’s regime.

Netizens React: 'She Isn't The Only One Who Wonders'

The video struck a chord online, sparking intense discussion across social media platforms. Many users voiced agreement with the woman’s perspective and criticized perceived hypocrisy in supporting Iran despite its treatment of women.

“She isn't the only one that wonders why dems and libs are for that believe me,” wrote one user, summing up the sentiment shared by many.