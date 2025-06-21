'True Hero': Texas Man Suffers 40 Per Cent Burns While Rescuing His Dog From Devastating House Inferno

A Texas man was left hospitalised for a month after a gas leak caused a fire and he ran inside to rescue his dog. | Image: Reddit

Texas: A Texas man named Zain Cano suffered severe third-degree burns covering 40 percent of his body after heroically rushing back into his burning home in San Antonio on May 22 to save his dog, Clarence. He posted his near-death experience on Reddit, which has gone viral as netizens praise him for his courage and love for his furry friend.

Mishap Triggers Fire

According to reports, the fire started at 10 pm when Cano, who had been working on his motorcycle, accidentally left the fuel line unsecured. Gasoline leaked into the house and ignited, turning the house into an inferno.

Although he initially escaped with minor injuries, he re-entered his home upon realising Clarence was still inside, sustaining life-threatening injuries while saving his dog. When firefighters arrived he was found lying on the ground outside his house and he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Challenging Recovery Ahead

Cano spent nearly a month in the hospital recovering. According to reports he now needs a walker and struggles to use his hands. To help with medical expenses and find a suitable place for Cano’s recovery, his girlfriend Jenna Carter started a GoFundMe campaign, which had raised almost $4,000 toward a $5,000 goal by June 19, 2025.

On Reddit, Cano shared his experience, saying, “I lost 40% of my skin and spent a month in the hospital… literally the worst experience of my life.” He also expressed feeling guilty for leaving his family without a home, mentioning that they are currently in a motel and that he probably won’t be able to work for at least another month.

Netizens React, ‘True Hero!’

The Reddit post went viral on r/gofundme and users have been quick to support him. Many are calling him a true hero and an angel for risking his life to save his dog. Here are some comments from the post:

One user said, “Donated! So sorry for your misfortune. A tragic experience. But thankfully you and your dog are alive and nobody died. You’ll heal and rebuild your lives. Godspeed!”