How To Experience The Scenic Beauty of Sonpur, Bihar’s Riverfront Town That Has The Internet Buzzing

Sonpur: An elating video from Bihar was shared on X earlier today. The viral clip captures the soul of Sonpur, a small town in Bihar situated on the banks of the Ganges and Gandak rivers.

The picturesque town's clean streets, shops, and tranquility have the internet planning a trip to Sonpur in Bihar. Merely 22 km away from Patna, the town offers scenic beauty to all the peace lovers.

Serenity that will never escape your mind

Sonpur is the riverfront town making headlines with a viral video, flaunting the town's extremely clean streets and religious places.

The video was posted by an X user showcasing what the city dwellers are missing out on. From people, calmly walking on the river banks enjoying the evening breeze and the quiet ambiance, to children having fun on the streets, everything is worth stopping a little for.

However, the calming sounds of wind and a breather in fresh air are not all that the town has to offer. Asia's largest cattle fair, Sonepur Fair, and the Harihar Nath Temple are the key attractions of the land.

The famous trade hub of ancient times, Sonpur, lies in the Saran district of Bihar and can be visited at any time of the year, though the best time would be November to December (during Sonpur Fair).

The small town does not lack anything and has hotels, guest houses, and lodges to welcome guests from around India.

Any individual can easily reach the location by air (Patna Airport), train (Sonepur Junction), or road (NH-19). Tourists can enjoy Bihari cuisine alongside the leisure activities in the town.

Netizens shared personal experiences

People were quick to take to their X accounts to share their experiences in the town. Some claimed that just the property shown in the video is clean, while others refuted saying, "It's a beautiful place specially in the winter season. I've been there many a times. Quite memorable times."