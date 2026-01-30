How to Fool Your Boss 101: Bengaluru Techie's AI Hack to Outsmart Boss After Netflix Catch Goes Viral

How to Fool Your Boss 101: Bengaluru Techie's AI Hack to Dodge Boss After Getting Caught Watching Netflix in Office Goes Viral | Image: X

A Bengaluru techie has gone viral after revealing how getting caught watching Netflix in the office by his boss pushed him to build an AI-powered device that outsmarted his boss and colleagues alike.

In a post on X, a user named Pankaj shared how he once got caught watching Netflix during office hours. Instead of laying low, he decided to engineer a solution.

Sharing his experience, Pankaj wrote, “My boss caught me watching Netflix in the office. So I built a device that detects him and automatically switches my screen to work. While I'm watching Netflix, the AI device monitors people around my desk in real time. If my boss comes, it switches my screen to my code editor.

Further, thanking this device, he shared he completed a season of Stranger Things in a week.

'Rebellious makes you creative': Netizens react

The idea instantly amused and amazed users, with many calling it peak engineer behaviour. The post also sparked a wider discussion about creativity, rebellion, and how far people are willing to go to protect their binge-watching sessions.

One user wrote, “This just proves my point that being rebellious naturally makes you creative.”

Another commented, “Now he will look for the device.”

A third user asked, “Where can I buy that device?”