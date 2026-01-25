'Ritual Gone Wrong': Luxury Car Celebration Turns Risky as Coconut Hits Lamborghini in Hyderabad | Image: X/@vardhan__vogue

Buying a luxury car is often a dream moment, filled with celebration and rituals. One such celebration has now gone viral for taking an unexpectedly risky turn.

The viral video shows a traditional puja being performed in front of a brand new luxury car as the owner’s mother, dressed in a bright red saree, was seen performing the ritual under the guidance of a pandit. As part of the ceremony, she rotates a coconut clockwise in front of the car before breaking it.

However, the moment turns tense when the coconut is smashed with force, splashing directly onto the front of the luxury vehicle. The video was shared with the caption “mini heart attack be like” as it clocked over 3.6 million likes.

Bro, are you still alive?: Netizens React

Despite the near miss turning into a direct hit, social media reactions were largely light-hearted and emotional. Many users defended the mother, saying sentiments matter more than machines.

One user commented, “If it’s Mom, even if it hits my car directly, I don’t care.”

Another wrote, “Mom/Wife/Sister -> No problem.”

A third user said, “If it’s a mother, then it’s not even a problem!! It will be a memory.”

Adding humour to the situation, another user joked, “Bro, you’re still alive?”