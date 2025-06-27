Human Bird Feeder Is Here! Woman Wins Hearts With Viral Wholesome Experiment | Video

Viral Video: In a world full of unusual yet wholesome online trends a woman has gone viral for her wild experiment with literally, the wild. In the clip that's all over the internet now, the woman was seen sitting still in an open area, fully cloaked and equipped with a bird buffet strapped to her glasses and a little cookie treat hanging from the plate.

The woman first attached a plate with bird food on it, to her sunglasses with space cutout to squeeze her face in. She then camouflaged behind a thick shawl/blanket, with also a cookie attached to the plate, to trick little birds and invite them right to her face. This, as considered by the woman, is “bird watching.”

Statue!

Remaining perfectly still like a statue, she created a front-row seat to nature, except the birds didn’t just come close, they came beak-first right up to her face.

The video, both hilarious and oddly heartwarming, shows tiny birds fluttering in one after the other, comfortably landing on the plate for a snack, entirely unbothered by the human just inches away. The woman’s dedication to stillness and patience especially when the tiny feather balls are right in front of her face, compelled users to call this not “bird watching” but “bird analysis."

“I Bookmarked For Future": Netizens Ready To Hop Onto The Trend

The woman sitting so close to birds became the ultimate bird whisperer and the internet seems to love it.

While some joked that this was the most "extra" way to birdwatch ever invented, others praised the creativity and gentleness of the moment.